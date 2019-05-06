About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 06, 2019 |

Ramadan and restraint

The month of Ramadan is observed with profound respect in Kashmir for its utmost significance as revealed in the Holy Quran. For a large section of population in J&K state, the month is about blessings, about introspections, about purification and to observe restraint. It is a month that imposes discipline and proper behaviour, renounces aggression and violence, embraces human welfare, and all that without any external coercion. Fasting is just one component; the essence of Ramadan is to try best to capacities and faculties to be good human beings. The humanitarian aspect, unfortunately, does not receive much attention as many people consider abstaining from food and water to be central to the idea of Ramadan or month of restraint and blessings. It is a fact and not restricted to Kashmir or any particular Muslim nation, that in this month all provocations, intimidations or hostilities are minimized to significant levels and this lesson should perhaps be learned by governments also. Every year we have this window of opportunity and it would be remarkable on part of states and their apparatuses to work on similar lines. Like the government in J&K state must also learn or have a drill to observe restraint and work for a civilian-friendly government that is humanist and values human beings. All through the calendar year we hear and see the good side and the bad side of the story and never does the time stop or an alarm ring to allow us a breather, an introspection as how we are actually performing. That goes true for the administration and the government. They must also make an attempt to briefly stop for a moment and reflect upon their work actions. Given a choice, the citizens or human beings would prefer a harmonious and peaceful existence. But due to conflicting interests and inability of humans and human institutions to address the problems in proper manner, the world gets to see so much violence. And when this conflict and violence really gets the ruled and the rulers, it puts everything in perpetuity with no stopping. We all need to stop – the government needs or rather can make use of a halt, and like Ramadan whose successes are celebrate as a festival following its end, provided it is successful it will also be followed by celebrations. Observe restraint and learn to be humans, good humans.                    

Latest News

Ramadan 2019: Moon not sighted, first Roza on Tuesday, in Pak

Ramadan 2019: Moon not sighted, first Roza on Tuesday, in Pak

May 05 | Agencies
Army officer among two injured in cross LoC firing

Army officer among two injured in cross LoC firing

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accred ...

Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accred ...

May 05 | Agencies
Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kash ...

Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kash ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

May 05 | Agencies
Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violenc ...

Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violenc ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Pak PM Imran pays tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

Pak PM Imran pays tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Porter injured in LoC firing

Porter injured in LoC firing

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journali ...

Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journali ...

May 05 | Agencies
Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Mo ...

Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Mo ...

May 05 | Agencies
JeM militant gives up arms: Police

JeM militant gives up arms: Police

May 05 | RK Online Desk
India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

May 05 | RK Online Desk
Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political peop ...

Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political peop ...

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highw ...

Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highw ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
PM condemns BJP leader

PM condemns BJP leader's killing in Anantnag

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Palestinian mother, baby reported killed in Israeli strike

Palestinian mother, baby reported killed in Israeli strike

May 05 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Decomposed male body found in Poonch

Decomposed male body found in Poonch

May 05 | RK Online Desk
BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

May 05 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 06, 2019 |

Ramadan and restraint

              

The month of Ramadan is observed with profound respect in Kashmir for its utmost significance as revealed in the Holy Quran. For a large section of population in J&K state, the month is about blessings, about introspections, about purification and to observe restraint. It is a month that imposes discipline and proper behaviour, renounces aggression and violence, embraces human welfare, and all that without any external coercion. Fasting is just one component; the essence of Ramadan is to try best to capacities and faculties to be good human beings. The humanitarian aspect, unfortunately, does not receive much attention as many people consider abstaining from food and water to be central to the idea of Ramadan or month of restraint and blessings. It is a fact and not restricted to Kashmir or any particular Muslim nation, that in this month all provocations, intimidations or hostilities are minimized to significant levels and this lesson should perhaps be learned by governments also. Every year we have this window of opportunity and it would be remarkable on part of states and their apparatuses to work on similar lines. Like the government in J&K state must also learn or have a drill to observe restraint and work for a civilian-friendly government that is humanist and values human beings. All through the calendar year we hear and see the good side and the bad side of the story and never does the time stop or an alarm ring to allow us a breather, an introspection as how we are actually performing. That goes true for the administration and the government. They must also make an attempt to briefly stop for a moment and reflect upon their work actions. Given a choice, the citizens or human beings would prefer a harmonious and peaceful existence. But due to conflicting interests and inability of humans and human institutions to address the problems in proper manner, the world gets to see so much violence. And when this conflict and violence really gets the ruled and the rulers, it puts everything in perpetuity with no stopping. We all need to stop – the government needs or rather can make use of a halt, and like Ramadan whose successes are celebrate as a festival following its end, provided it is successful it will also be followed by celebrations. Observe restraint and learn to be humans, good humans.                    

News From Rising Kashmir

;