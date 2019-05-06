Ramadan and restraint

May 06, 2019 |

The month of Ramadan is observed with profound respect in Kashmir for its utmost significance as revealed in the Holy Quran. For a large section of population in J&K state, the month is about blessings, about introspections, about purification and to observe restraint. It is a month that imposes discipline and proper behaviour, renounces aggression and violence, embraces human welfare, and all that without any external coercion. Fasting is just one component; the essence of Ramadan is to try best to capacities and faculties to be good human beings. The humanitarian aspect, unfortunately, does not receive much attention as many people consider abstaining from food and water to be central to the idea of Ramadan or month of restraint and blessings. It is a fact and not restricted to Kashmir or any particular Muslim nation, that in this month all provocations, intimidations or hostilities are minimized to significant levels and this lesson should perhaps be learned by governments also. Every year we have this window of opportunity and it would be remarkable on part of states and their apparatuses to work on similar lines. Like the government in J&K state must also learn or have a drill to observe restraint and work for a civilian-friendly government that is humanist and values human beings. All through the calendar year we hear and see the good side and the bad side of the story and never does the time stop or an alarm ring to allow us a breather, an introspection as how we are actually performing. That goes true for the administration and the government. They must also make an attempt to briefly stop for a moment and reflect upon their work actions. Given a choice, the citizens or human beings would prefer a harmonious and peaceful existence. But due to conflicting interests and inability of humans and human institutions to address the problems in proper manner, the world gets to see so much violence. And when this conflict and violence really gets the ruled and the rulers, it puts everything in perpetuity with no stopping. We all need to stop – the government needs or rather can make use of a halt, and like Ramadan whose successes are celebrate as a festival following its end, provided it is successful it will also be followed by celebrations. Observe restraint and learn to be humans, good humans.