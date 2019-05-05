Ramadan 2019: Moon not sighted, first Roza on Tuesday, in Pak

May 05, 2019 | Agencies

The Ramadan moon was not sighted in Pakistan on Sunday, hence first Roza will be on Tuesday (07th May).



A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman at the Karachi Met Office today to decide the start of the holy month.



Quoting unnamed sources, Geo News reported that Islamabad Zonal Committee has conveyed the information to the central committee that moon has not been sighted in the Federal Capital.



DG Auqaf Punjab Tahir Raza Bukhari told media that no evidence is received for moon sighting in whole of the Punjab and that the chairman has been updated in this regard.



The central committee will announce beginning of Ramadan if evidence of moon sighting is received after consulting all the four zonal offices across Pakistan. According to TV channel, the decision is awaited from Quetta and Peshawar .



Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees also hold their meetings in different parts of the country and send evidence to central body which makes official announcement.



