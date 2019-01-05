Ram Mandir: Farooq says ‘will go to lay a stone’

‘Lord Ram belongs to the whole world, not just Hindus’
AgenciesNew Delhi, Jan 04:
Calling for early resolution of the dispute over building a Ram temple at Ayodhya, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah Friday said that “he will also go to lay a stone” when the issue is resolved.
“This issue should be discussed and sorted out across the table between people. Why to drag the issue to the court? I am sure it can be resolved through dialogue. Lord Ram belongs to the whole world, not just Hindus,” said Abdullah, according to Hindustan Times.
His remark on Friday came as the Supreme Court, putting off decisions on requests to fast track the sensitive Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title suit of Ayodhya, said a new bench will be set up to hear the matter before January 10.
“Nobody has or should have any enmity against Lord Ram. Efforts should be made to resolve the matter and build it (the temple). Whenever this happens, I will also go to lay a stone... it should be resolved soon,” the National Conference leader said.
Abdullah was speaking during a discussion after the launch of Congress leader Manish Tewari’s book “Fables of Fractured Times” in November.
Abdullah said, “Lord Ram belongs to the world and is omnipresent. Why do you want to build a temple in Ayodhya?”