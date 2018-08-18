Ram Madhav trying to invade domain of Guv, President: JKNPP

‘An office bearer of a party has no locus standi on constitutional matter’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Accusing Ram Madhav of attempting to “encroach upon the powers of the Governor”, JKNPP Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, questioned the locus standi of the BJP National General Secretary in issuing statements over subjects falling under the exclusive domain of the Governor as Head of the State.
According to a statement, Singh was referring to the interview given by Madhav to a news web portal regarding continuation of suspension of Assembly, continuation of Governor Rule and its subsequent replacement by president rule.
“Madhav’s highly authoritative announcements amounted to invasion into sovereign authority and autonomy of Governor as the constitutional head of the state,” he, according to the statement, said addressing a press conference.
He said that while Madhav allegedly has been fiddling with the affairs of the state in the past as well, “his remarks over constitutional matters were wholly uncalled for and unwarranted”.
“It was not for Madhav to decide the period of suspension of Assembly and continuance or otherwise of Governor Rule which was the prerogative of the Governor under sec 92 of the state constitution,” he added.
He said that the Governor had to decide the issue in concurrence with the President of India in terms of the mandate of sec 92 of state constitution.
“A simple office bearer of a political parity had no role in the process and could not over ride the most sacrosanct enactments of law. And how could Ram Madhav make such authoritative statements that the state Assembly shall continue to remain in suspended animation which too was to be decided by the Governor in conformity with set procedures, constitutional provisions and precedents,” said Singh.
He said that court rulings as well as constitutional position on the subject was unambiguously clear that “if no party or combination of parties was in a position to form the govt, the only option was to dissolve the Assembly”.
He said that even the apex court in a plethora of judgements and relying on justice Sakaria Commission report laid down that suspension of Assembly can’t be allowed for indefinite period as that would be violative of spirit of constitution besides paving the way for unethical moves in government formation.
“The issue however was to be decided by the Governor in the light of existing position of law and legal precedents and a political office bearer could not issue such directives on the subject,” said Singh.
“With regard to the statement of Madhav that Governor Rule shall be followed by presidents rule is equally contemptuous and derogatory. Imposition of President Rule is again to be determined under Art 356 of the constitution which is the prerogative of the president of India.”
He said that the life of proclamation under sec 92 being six months there is no provision for its renewal and in case a situation arises where “it is not conducive to restore or install democratic government, “the only alternative is the invocation of Art 356 for which the proclamation is to be issued by the president”.
“Again it is for the Election Commission to certify whether the situation is conducive for elections or not, maintained Singh. Ram Madhav who has been unduly medaling in the administrative functioning of the state must stop acting as extra constitutional authority and refrain from making statements which are the exclusive prerogative of Governor or the President of India.”