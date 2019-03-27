Ram Madhav criticises PDP, NC for praising Pakistan

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday castigated mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir for praising Pakistan for their political gains.
Addressing a press conference here, Madhav said it was unfortunate that People's Democratic Party and National Conference were calling their cadres as "Mujahideen" and supporting banned organisation like Jamaat-e-Islami and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.
Madhav said the mainstream political parties were deceiving people and it was time to give BJP a chance in the valley.
Madhav also demanded for an FIR against NC Baramulla candidate Akbar Lone, who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan.
