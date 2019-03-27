Ram Madhav criticises PDP, NC for praising Pakistan

March 27, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday castigated mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir for praising Pakistan for their political gains.

Addressing a press conference here, Madhav said it was unfortunate that People's Democratic Party and National Conference were calling their cadres as "Mujahideen" and supporting banned organisation like Jamaat-e-Islami and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front.

Madhav said the mainstream political parties were deceiving people and it was time to give BJP a chance in the valley.

Madhav also demanded for an FIR against NC Baramulla candidate Akbar Lone, who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan.