Rally on SVEEP held for students in Nowshera

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 18:
A rally under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme was organised in Nowshera area on Tuesday to spread awareness among electorates ahead of urban local body polls.
According to an official, the rally was flagged off by ADC Sachin Dev Singh from tehsil office complex in which over 200 students participated.
The rally was organised as a part of comprehensive District SVEEP Plan formulated under the guidance of District Election Officer Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad (DDC). The students in the rally carried banners, posters, placards and pamphlets highlighting the importance of voting, the official added.
While addressing the gathering, the ADC Nowshera exhorted upon the students to act as ambassadors and disseminate the message of importance of electoral participation for stronger and participative democracy. Stressing on the enrolment in the electoral roll of all those who have attained the age of 18 years, he said that this could help them in bringing out the desired changes required for the development of their area.
Tehsildar Nowshera highlighted the importance of elections and voting in democracy and appealed to the participants to register themselves in electoral rolls and cast their valuable vote in the elections.
Deputy Chief Education Officer, Range Officer, EO Municipality, SHO also accompanied the rally, said the official.