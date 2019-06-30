Rakh-i-Arth residents suffer adjustment disorders, non-communicable diseases

June 30, 2019 | Mansoor Peer

KWT organizes medical/psycho-social outreach camp

The residents of Rakh-i-Arth, a wetland turned into a settlement colony are suffering from adjustments related disorders and non-communicable diseases as the government has denied them from health facility.

This was stated by doctors on Saturday during a post-disaster re-integration medical/psycho-social outreach event which was organized by Kashmir Welfare Trust, an NGO at Gulshani Nouman area of Rakh-i-Arth, Bemina.

“The rehabilitated people here are suffering adjustment disorders, multiple non-communicable diseases like diabetes, thyroid, cardiac and hypertension-related problems,” said Dr Mushtaq Margoob, a famous psychiatrist and patron of the KWT.

He said people who turned up for consultations face psychiatric issues and they have been denied basic health facility.

“The rehabilitation, a stressful life event has hit their life badly. The government has denied them basic needs of life. Their children and adults are suffering,” said Dr Magroob.

Pointing out lack of school and interaction facilities at the housing colony, he said they have been isolated inducing them in psycho-social issues and diseases.

“They also suffer from depression and from many other psychiatric issues,” he said.

At the social outreach event around 500 patients turned up for consultations. They were attended by specialist doctors who had come from the areas of dermatology, pediatrics, psychiatry, and endocrinology from tertiary care hospitals. Free medicines were distributed among the patients.





As per Dr Margoob before the event they had to research what kinds of health issues were prevalent in the area and then they decided the outreach camp.

The comprehensive camp was held for the psycho-social rehabilitation of flood victims settled there since 2014 floods.

Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, chairman KWT—which has rehabilitated many families—said they want to focus on children of the rehabilitated Dal dweller families.

“We want to focus on the health and education of the children in order to uplift and protect them from social evils,” he said.

The KWT also said if the government can give them the land they are ready to construct a school at the locality as the students of the area have to go to far-off places for schooling.

The residents of Rakh-i-Arth complained that although the government has identified land for a health facility five years ago but the construction is yet to begin.

“If a dispensary is set up here it would provide some relief to the patients. For minor ailments we have to go to Bemina hospital,” Farooq Ahmad, a resident told Rising Kashmir.

The expecting women of the area also have their share of sufferings with the residents saying that they have not seen any ASHA worker in the past five years leaving them disgruntled.

He said that the government was going against the norms of the rehabilitation policy for Dal dwellers, which was first framed in 1986.

In 2007, the government announced to relocate dwellers of Dal Lake and rehabilitate them at the colony which was supposed to be developed on modern lines, with all facilities like hospitals, schools, and playfields