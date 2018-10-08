Rakh-e-Arth colony lacks school, health centre, ration depot

Inhabitants aghast, appeal admin to take immediate measures
Places identified for school, depot; work on health centre going on: LAWDA
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 20:
Residents of Rakh-e-Arth, Bemina have complained of neglect by the successive regimes. The residents expressed resentment against the government for failing to provide them the basic facilities after they were relocated from the Dal Lake. They said the colony lacks amenities like education, health care and ration depots.
No Ration Depot
Mohammad Amin, a local resident told Rising Kashmir that they have to travel 20-25 kilometers to Saida Kadal ration depot and get the ration.
More than one year has passed since we shifted to this place but the government has failed to establish a ration depot in the colony, leaving us at God’s mercy, Amin said.
“I have to pay 200-300 rupees extra to carry ration from Saida Kadal to Rakhi Arth every month, which is injustice with the families living here,” he said.
Lack of Employment
Another resident Kifayat Hussain termed the unemployment as a major concern in the colony. There is no source where we can generate income for our families, he said.
Hussain accused the government of playing tricks with the residents. When we were living near Dal Lake the sources of income were more as compared to this place, he said.
He alleged that when they were shifted to Rakhi Arth, the authorities assured us that they will provide us some support but it termed fake.
Hussain said the government should come up with a ‘job scheme’ for the residents, so that they get some employment. “We are left jobless and there is nothing to do here,” he said.
Missing Health Care
A group of residents outside B-1 lane said government has failed to make arrangements for a dispensary in the colony.
“The work on the dispensary is going on at snail’s pace and we are facing difficulties in reaching to the nearby hospitals during morning and evening hours,” said Muhammad Iqbal. “For simple blood pressure checkup, we have to walk three kilometers from the colony,” Iqbal said.
Lack of Education
According to residents, the government has failed to build any primary school in the colony. They said despite many assurances by the government the things have remained unchanged at the ground.
Abdul Rehman, a resident said they cannot afford the fee of private schools. He accused the government of playing double standards. “If the same colony was in Raj Bagh locality, the situation would have been different,” he said.
The residents have appealed the authorities to build a primary school inside the colony, so that ther children get education like others.
Flood Threat
Terming flood threat as the biggest issue, the residents said government has deliberately chosen the wetland for the construction of the colony.
They said the soil testing was not done properly by the officials of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA).
“During September 2014 floods, around dozens of houses developed cracks and some witnessed huge damage,” said Abdul Rehman adding that recently in July this year the whole colony turned into a river.
“Authorities woke up after water entered our houses,” Rehman said.
The residents appealed the concerned authorities to build a boundary wall and land filling in the colony so that the chances of flood in the colony are decreased.
They also urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to order an inquiry into the alleged wastage of money for the Rakhi Arth colony.
An official at LAWDA told Rising Kashmir that due to lack of infrastructure and other emergency services, Dal dwellers are facing unemployment and other difficulties.
In 2007, LAWDA announced to relocate Dal dwellers and rehabilitate them at Rakh-e-Arth. The colony is spread over an area of 7526 kanals and was supposed to be developed on modern lines with all basic amenities at a cost of Rs 416.72 crore.
Executive Engineer LAWDA, Lake Division-I, Ramman Uppal told Rising Kashmir that they have already identified places for a ration depot, a higher secondary school and a healthcare centre in the colony.
“The work on hospital building is going on and it shall be completed very soon. For the school and ration depot we will approach the concerned authorities. Regarding flood threat in the colony, we have already submitted a proposal to the government for building a boundary wall. We are also planning to set up skill development centre inside the colony to address the unemployment issue,” he added.