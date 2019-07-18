Rakesh Jain meets Governor

July 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rakesh Jain, Akhil Bharatiya Seh Sanyojak, Paryavaran Gatividhi (RSS), met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Jain apprised Governor about the activities being undertaken throughout India to generate awareness for saving trees, water and against use of polythene.

Governor appreciated Jain’s work for preserving the environment and conveyed his best wishes for the success of the movement.