Rajouri Volleyball championship final today

Rajouri:
Noshera Volleyball Club and Manjidara entered in the final of ongoing District Rajouri Volleyball championship.
In the first semi final that was played on Sunday, Manjidara defeated Higher Secondary Sunder Bani in straight sets, set score 25:19, 25:17, 27:25.
In 2nd semi final, Noshera Volleyball Club crushed Bagnoti Club with set score 25:22, 27:25, 25:23.
In girls section, Higher Secondary School Lamberi thrashed Siot Club by 25:17, 25:15, 25:11, sets.
On this occasion, Social Activist, Neena Sharma was the special guest. In her address, she said, “The girls should come forward to take part in games and sports.”
The championship is organised by District Rajouri Volleyball Association under the aegis of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the final match of the championship will be played on Monday (September, 17) around 10:30 AM.