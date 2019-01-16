‘Rajouri set to become J&K’s first district to fully comply with JJA norms’

Justice Masoodi inaugurates capacity building workshop on Juvenile Justice
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 15:
Rajouri will soon become the first district in the State to be fully complying with all the laid down provisions of Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) and having all the structures and institutions provided under the Act.
Asper an official, this was stated in a meeting chaired by Chairperson Selection Committee, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi which was also attended by District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Aijaz Asad.
The Child Welfare Committee, Juvenile Justice Board, District Child Protection Unit and the Special Juvenile Police Unit are already in place in the district, the official added.
He added the district is in process of setting up Village Level Child Protection Committees (VLCPCs) and Block Level Child Protection Committees (BLCPCs) in accordance with rules/guidelines by February 15, 2019.
The setting up of VLCPCs and BLCPCs will give the necessary impetus to full implementation of Juvenile Justice Act in the district. It has been already announced that an effort would be made to have VLCPCs and BLCPCs in place in the State by March 31, said the official said.
MD ICPS G A Sofi, SMD and Member Secretary ICPS would coordinate with District Administration and oversee the creation of proposed structures.
Meanwhile, Justice Masoodi accompanied by Members SCOC-- Rajiv Khajuria, Dr. Rouf -- and ICPS officers on a day-long visit to Rajouri, inaugurated two-day capacity building workshop for the Juvenile Justice stakeholders in collaboration with ‘Save the Children’.
Earlier, the meeting decided to explore the possibility of shifting CCI (Girls)/Nariniketan from the present rented building to any other suitable place. The meeting was informed that the District administration has already identified a plot of land measuring 15 kanal at Rajouri for construction of CCI for Girls which will be replete with all modern facilities.
Chairperson CWC Mohammad Iqbal Shawl was asked to coordinate with District Administration for prompt possession of identified land for CCI construction, said the official.