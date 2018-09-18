Rajouri: Senior official arrested over charges of sexual harassment

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 17:
Police on Monday said that it has arrested a senior government official over allegations of sexual harassment against him.
In a statement, s police spokesman said that the accused was arrested from Teryath area while he was allegedly trying to escape out of district.
“ On Monday morning, a complaint was received by Rajouri police through ta female official who complained that Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Rajouri, a district level officer, sexually harassed her and put severe pressure on her in recent times,” the official said.
During investigation, he said, it was found that recently, a complaint went viral on social media in which it was mentioned that a female official of Animal Husbandry Department has levelled allegations against a district level officer of department and complaint was also having signature of some more officials of the department.
“However, no complaint appeared before police nor was it sent to any police institution / office earlier but on Monday complainant appeared before police with her complaint,” he added.
He said that it was also found that based on the complaint of lady official, a three member team of Animal Husbandry Department has also reached Rajouri which is headed by a Joint Director rank officer. “At the time of arrival of inquiry team, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer was well present inside office but on the pretext of going to washroom, he slipped away and escaped from office and also switched off his phones. “
Meanwhile taking cognizance of this complaint, police initiated investigation and it came to fore that the official boarded personal car of an employee of his office and left from Rajouri after which special naka's were laid across the district, the official added.
Later, the car along with employee were intercepted by a team at Kalakote but Chief Animal Husbandry Officer was not present in the car, said the officail.
During questioning, employee confessed that he carried the officer from Rajouri to Kalakote and few kilometres before Kalakote the accused official deboarded from his car sensing police checking.
“Working on it, police team finally developed specific input and intercepted the said officer in a private vehicle in Teryath area while he was escaping out of Rajouri district to evade his arrest,” the official added.
He has been brought to Rajouri Police Station and arrested while police has also taken cognizance of the matter on the basis of complaint lodged by female official and a case FIR 27/2018 U/S 509, 506, 354D, 500 RPC has been registered in Women Police Station Rajouri against Dr. DB Singh, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Rajouri, added the police official.
Further investigation in the case is going on, he added.