Rajouri road accident: Guv mourns loss of lives, announces ex-gratia

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Rajouri district.



In a condolence message, the governor conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls.

The governor also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.



