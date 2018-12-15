Rajouri: Pace of work on Medical College inspected

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 14:
District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, along with a team of officers and engineers on Friday inspected pace or work on development projects coming up in Rajouri town and Manajakote.
According to an official, the DDC impressed upon the executing agencies for timely completion of these vital projects as these hold significance for facilitating people in terms of connectivity, enhanced medical facilities besides adequate infrastructure for sports activity.
The DDC visited the Government Medical College Rajouri and inspected the work on main building and administrative unit being constructed an estimated cost of Rs.139 crore. He directed the officers of concerned agency to expedite the pace of work and complete the project by June 2019. He also asked the executing agency for beautification of the premises of the upcoming Medical College and directed for preparation and submission of a Detailed Project Report in this regard.
The DDC inspected the pavilion work at mini stadium Rajouri and directed the concerned department for early completion of the project.
Meanwhile, The DDC visited Manajakote area to take first-hand appraisal of the Irwin Khater Bridge which holds a great significance in rural connectivity. It is pertinent to mention here that the bridge was sanctioned under the languishing projects at an estimated cost of Rs 2.40 crore. He directed the executing agency to complete the bridge within the shortest possible time.
During the visit, several public deputations called on the DDC and apprised him of their problems and demands seeking an early redressal to the same.
SE PWD, District Panchayat Officer, Executive Engineer PWD, Executive Engineer REW and sectoral officers accompanied the DDC during the tour, the official added.