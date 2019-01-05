Rajouri: Over 88000 registrations made till date under Ayushman Bharat

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 04:
Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Friday reviewed the progress under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Program Yojana (PMJAY) here at a meeting of concerned functionaries.
According to an official, the meeting reviewed the progress of the registration and mobilization of the beneficiaries by the field staff for the implementation of the project.
It was given out that 57201 households of the district have been identified under Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 consisting of about 184840 individuals who are entitled to be covered under the scheme, the official added.
Ayushman Bharat scheme is targeted at poor, deprived rural families and occupational category of urban workers and entitles beneficiaries to a defined Health cover of Rs 5 Lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.
While presenting the progress in the registration process, the meeting was informed that 88906 beneficiaries have been enrolled so far including 15341 in Nowshera block, 8864 in Sunderbani block, 17284 in Darhal Block, 12693 in Manjakote block, 15533 in Kandi Block and 19389 in Kalakote Block.
It was also informed that 23750 Golden cards and 36596 PM letters have been distributed till date.
The meeting decided to ASHA workers will be given INR 300 as incentive for every 600 registrations.
Threadbare discussion was held related to the bottlenecks in the registration process. Directions were issued to provide all requisite facilities to the field staff and CSC operators to ensure that the households are enrolled at the earliest.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue Mohd Ashraf, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sunil Sharma, District Social Welfare Officer, Mohd Naseeb, Block Medical Officers, CSC operators, and concerned officials attended the meeting.
The DC advised the health authorities to create mass awareness about the scheme through massive campaign and involving village elders to mobilize the eligible individuals for enrollment.
While expressing dismay over the slow pace of progress of the scheme, the DC stressed upon concerned departments to work in tandem and close coordination with each other and mobilize the field functionaries to complete the registration process. He also emphasized upon CSC/Khidmat center operators to give first priority to registration of the beneficiaries, the official added.