Rajouri man dies in Saudi, family urges MEA to intervene

Rajouri:
A 44-year-old man from district Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir was killed after being hit allegedly with some sharp object in Saudi Arabia, his family said on Saturday.
The poor family has no means to bring the body back home and urged the government of India through Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to see that the body is brought to Rajouri for last rites. "We came to know that the body is lying there in a mortuary since the last couple of weeks".
"Mohammad Khalil Mirza (44) son of Haji Mohammad Azam Mirza of Malhut, Darhal, Rajouri was killed after being hit by some persons with a sharp object at Amaan area of Riyadh where he was working as a labourer," Mohammad Amin Mirza, brother of the deceased toldGNS.
He said that the family lost contact with Khalil from December 22, last month and despite best efforts, the family was unable to find his whereabouts.
"Yesterday a person from Pakistan administered Kashmir called us and informed that Khalil Mirza's body is lying in a mortuary and he his body was found with an injury in his head," Amin said.
“We are very poor and we request the government of India especially Minister of external affairs to ensure that body is brought to Rajouri for last rites,” Amin said.
The family also demanded proper investigations and stern punishment to those responsible for his death and provide due compensation to them.