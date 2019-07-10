Rajouri: DLTFC clears over 200 PMEGP cases

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC), Rajouri headed by District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad has cleared 206 cases under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

As per an official, the cases approved for the current financial year were sponsored by District Industries Centre, KVIB and KVIC. The cases so cleared includes 72 recommended by DIC involving Rs. 6.18 crore, 110 cases of KVIB with Rs 6.34 crore cost and 24 cases of KVIC amounting to Rs. 2.89 crore.

The DDC enjoined upon the sponsoring agencies to ensure timely disbursement of loan assistance so that the purpose of the scheme of providing self employment opportunities to the unemployed youth could be achieved.

It is pertinent to mention here that District Level Task Force Committee headed by District Development Commissioner and District Officers of DIC, KVIB, KVIC and other financial institutions as its members scrutinizes the cases of unemployed candidates, desirous to set up their own business or income generating units under PMEGP. The cases so cleared include diverse nature of activities like solar panel making; cattle feed making and other activities.

Meanwhile, the DDC also launched the plantation drive in the premises of the DIC as part of the Green J&K initiative, the official added.