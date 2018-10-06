Rajouri: DC reviews preparedness for Board Exams

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 05:
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Friday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the smooth and hassle-free conduct of annual Board exams (Oct-Nov session) 2018 in winter zone areas of this border district.
According to an official, the examination dates for board exams has been finalized as of October 22 for class 12, October 24 for class 10 and October 26 for class 11.
The meeting was attended by Assistant commissioner, ASP Chief Education Officer, officers from JKBOSE sub-office and ZEOs of the zones identified for establishing examination centers.
Giving break-up of the students appearing for three annual exams, the CEO Rajouri revealed that 781 students are appearing for class 10 exams in 8 centres , 234 for class in 3 centres and around 310 class 12 in 4 centers.
Threadbare discussion was held with regard to posting of supervisory staff, examination observers, seating and accommodation arrangements and other necessary facilities. The DC directed the concerned to ensure smooth conduct of examination with deployment of sufficient staff at the centers and for the transportation of examination material. It was said that section 144 CrPc shall be imposed around exam centers.
Meanwhile, the DDC directed superintendent post office Rajouri to keep Post office open till the answer sheets from the remote centers of Kotranka zone are received, the official added.