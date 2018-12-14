Rajouri: DC reviews achievements of RDD, Health, Edu sectors

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 13:
District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Thursday reviewed the physical and financial achievements of RDD, PWD Health and Education sector for the financial year 2018-19, here at a meeting.
According to an official, the DDC took sector wise review of the progress on projects undertaken by different departments in the district during the period.
It was informed in the meeting that under elementary education, out of an availability of Rs 117.96 lakh, 61.46 % expenditure has been achieved while 90.60% expenditure has been incurred in the secondary education till the end of November 2018, the official added.
Likewise, 93% expenditure has been registered under mid-day meal scheme while 100 percent expenditure has been recorded under RMSA till November 2018.
Under MGNREGA, against an availability of Rs 6649.25 lakh, an expenditure of Rs 5033.58 lakh has been registered.
A threadbare discussion on various issues like disposal of pending liability and generation of FTOs and related matters was held.
While taking stock of PMAY, DDC expressed dismay over slow pace of progress and asked Block Development Officers to gear up their efforts and achieve the target within the stipulated time. He directed him to get any development work inaugurated by local girls to boost their morale.
While taking stock of PWD, it was informed that under languishing projects 16 bridges and 61 roads have been approved at an estimated cost of 12566.34 lakh. Besides, work on most of the projects is in progress while in remaining the tenders have been floated.
It was also informed that the out of 16 bridges under the languishing projects, 10 will be completed by March 2019. It was also informed that all the projects under NABARD are in progress, the official said.
The DDC also reviewed the physical and financial progress of the health department.
Detailed discussions were held on various issues related to the effective implementation of vital schemes and projects in the district. The DDC directed the concerned officers to mobilize all the sources for effective and timely completion of developmental projects.
The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Development Akhter Qazi, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Suresh Gupta, Chief Education Officer, Ch. Lal Hussain, District Panchayat Officer Dr. Abdul Khabir ,Medical superintendent Mehmood Hussain Bajar , SE PWD, EXN PWD Rajouri, XEN PHE Rajouri/Nowshera, Block Development officers, Assistant Director Planning Bilal Ahmed Mir, Assistant Director Planning Rakesh Sharma besides others, said the official.