Rajouri: DC orders enquiry after pregnant woman denied ambulance for ‘shortage of fuel’

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri has ordered an enquiry after a pregnant woman was denied ambulance “due to fuel shortage” in the mountainous district of Jammu division. The deputy commissioner has also ordered the withholding of salary of concerned Medical Officer pending enquiry.

As per a local news agency, GNS, the woman Rubeena Akhtar of Gabbar village in Budhal was admitted at PHC Budhal yesterday. Following complications, the doctors at the PHC referred her to Kandi hospital. However, according to the family, they were shocked on being informed that there is no fuel in the ambulance as such the facility cannot be provided.

While the poor family arranged a private vehicle and took the woman to Kandi, the incident has once again exposed poor health care facilities in the district.

Sources in the health department said that around 29 lakh rupees are available in the account of BMO NHM Kandi for meeting expenditures for day to day affairs.

When contacted Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri Mohd Aijaz Asad told GNS that he has ordered an enquiry into the incident.

“Immediately, I have ordered the withholding of salary of the BMO,” he said, adding “necessary action based on enquiry report would be taken”. (GNS)