Rajouri: DC inspects GMC construction works

Announces Skill Development centre for specially-abled
Jammu, Oct 16:
District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday inspected the developmental works and reviewed the physical and financial achievements of key projects being executed in this border district.
According to an official, the projects reviewed holds significance for strengthening infrastructure in education, tourism and road sectors besides providing enhanced medical facilities to the local populace and to raise the standard of living of specially-abled persons.
The DDC inspected the status of work on approach road to Abdullah Bridge, district Hospital Circular Road, GNM College and Governmental Medical College Rajouri.
The DDC directed for fast-tracking shingle mettling and macadamization of the approach road to Abdullah Bridge and ring road from Abdullah Bridge to District Hospital.
The completion of these works is prerequisite to initiate double laning of the bridge to address the problem of traffic jams in the town.
The DDC also visited the Government Medical College Nagrota Rajouri and inspected the pace of work on the main building and administrative unit. The government medical college Rajouri is being executed by PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 139 crore. The DDC directed the officers of concerned agency to expedite the work and complete this project by June 2019.
He also inspected the work going on GNM School and hostel being executed by Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation at an estimated cost of Rs 5.00 crore and directed the concerned authorities to ensure completion of the building within a stipulated time frame.
Meanwhile, DDC also visited the mother and child hospital being constructed by JK Housing board at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore. Medical Superintend informed DDC that after the completion of the building, Gynaecology and pediatrics wards would be shifted here from District Hospital should.
The DDC also inspected the site for the construction of skill development center for the specially- abled persons. He said that the facility would enable persons with special needs to learn vocational skills for earning a dignified livelihood. Based on the individual need, training would be given to specially- abled persons.
The DDC also inspected the work on Vidaant ashram bridge being executed by PWD at a cost of 6 crores. DDC directed the XEN PWD to expedite the progress and complete it in stipulated time.
SE PWD, ACD Akhtar Hussain Qazi, DPO Dr. Abdul Khabir, XEN PWD Mushtaq Raina, AD Planning Bilal Mir, and concerned Assistant Engineers accompanied the DDC during field inspections of all these works, said the official.