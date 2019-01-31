Rajouri: Choudhary lays foundation of APJ Abdul Kalam Botanical Park

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 30:
Principal Secretary Finance, Navin Choudhary laid foundation of APJ Abdul Kalam Botanical Park and Brigadier Usman Memorial River View Park on Wednesday in Rajouri.
According to an official, Secretary Floriculture Gardens & Parks Department Mohammad Javed Khan, VC Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Prof Javed Mussarat, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz and Director Floriculture Gardens & Parks Jammu Babila Rakwal were present on the occasion.
The proposed APJ Abdul Kalam Botanical Park shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 4.75 Crore, while Brigadier Usman Memorial River View Park shall be developed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.28 Crore. In this regard, Principal Secretary Finance directed Deputy Commissioner Rajouri to immediately start the process of acquisition of land.
It was decided that the Brigadier Usman Memorial River View Park may be included in the languishing projects and completed in the next financial year i.e. 2019-20. Decision was also taken regarding double laning of road from Rajouri Town to BGSBU, the official added.
Later, Navin took a detailed review of various sectors of district Rajouri. All District Officers of Rajouri participated in the meeting, the official said.