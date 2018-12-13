Rajouri: Awareness rally on Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao held

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 12:
District Development Commissioner,Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Wednesday flagged off a rally organized by Department of Social Welfare to spread awareness among the people about the need and significance of educating the girl child besides highlighting adverse impact of decline in sex ratio.
According to an official, over one thousand girl students of various educational institutions of the district participated in the rally and raised slogans for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao themes. The rally started from Dak Banglow and culminated at Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Library near ITI Rajouri.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC highlighted the need for greater awareness among the masses about various schemes envisaging welfare and development of like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Laadli Beti. He appreciated the Social welfare department for conducting awareness programmes and rallies on girl child oriented schemes which will be of immense use in sensitizing the community about saving, educating and ensuring dignity to the girl child.
The DDC said there is an urgent need of sensitizing clinicians about discouraging the practice of pre-natal gender determination and asked the authorities to deal firmly with any complaint in this regard.
Principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the adverse impact of decline in sex ratio.
Later, a signature campaign was also launched by the District Development Commissioner.
Chief Education Officer Rajouri Ch.Lal Hussain, DSWO Mohd Naseeb, Principals of different Higher secondary Schools, Child Development Project Officers and media persons were present on the occasion.