Rajouri: Awareness camp held by JKSC, ST, BC Dev Corporation

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu & Kashmir SC, ST & BC Development Corporation Rajouri on Thursday organised an awareness camp here at Shahdara Sharief to educate the locals about the schemes of the Corporation.

As per an official, the camp was organised in collaboration with NBFDC New Delhi.

A large number of people including Panchs, Sarpanchs, Media persons & prominent citizens attended the camp.