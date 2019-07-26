About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rajouri: Awareness camp held by JKSC, ST, BC Dev Corporation

 Jammu & Kashmir SC, ST & BC Development Corporation Rajouri on Thursday organised an awareness camp here at Shahdara Sharief to educate the locals about the schemes of the Corporation.
As per an official, the camp was organised in collaboration with NBFDC New Delhi.
A large number of people including Panchs, Sarpanchs, Media persons & prominent citizens attended the camp.

 

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rajouri: Awareness camp held by JKSC, ST, BC Dev Corporation

              

 Jammu & Kashmir SC, ST & BC Development Corporation Rajouri on Thursday organised an awareness camp here at Shahdara Sharief to educate the locals about the schemes of the Corporation.
As per an official, the camp was organised in collaboration with NBFDC New Delhi.
A large number of people including Panchs, Sarpanchs, Media persons & prominent citizens attended the camp.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;