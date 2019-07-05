Rajouri: Arrangements for Budha Amarnath Yatra reviewed

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday asked the concerned departments to start preparations for smooth conduct of annual Budha Amarnath Yatra-2019.

As per an official, chairing a joint meeting of officers and representatives of religious organisations, the DDC discussed in detail the requirements and issues to be addressed for smooth conduct of the Yatra.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera, Sukh Dev Singh Samayal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sunderbani, Vinod Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Liaquat Choudhary, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Mohammad Ashraf, Chief Agriculture Officer Janak Raj, Tehsildar Rajouri, Sheraz Chouhan, ARTO Rajouri, Inzar Rana, XENs PHE, PWD.

A threadbare discussion was held on the issues raised by the representatives of religious organisations like provision of drinking water, Medicare, power and cleanliness at the Yatra base camps in Sunderbani and Rajouri.

Stress was laid on the foolproof security, installation of CCTV cameras and provision of medical camps at the base camps (Yatra grounds).

The DDC issued directions for making available adequate supply of drinking water. The Municipal Committee was asked to take up measures to ensure cleanliness and make provisions for temporary toilet facilities at the base camps. It was decided that PWD Department will construct temporary sheds for langer and storage of ration at the designated places.

As thousands of Yatris are expected to visit Budha Amarnath Shrine from across the State, the DDC directed AD Handicraft, AD Handloom Rajouri to put up stalls to promote the local craft. The DDC also asked the Agriculture department to put up a stall of local agriculture products, the officials added.