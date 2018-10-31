Rajouri admin to provide sports equipment’s to all Govt schools

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 30:
In a major initiative to promote sports culture in the District, the Rajouri administration has decided to provide sports equipments to all 1924 govt schools in the district.
According to an official, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad announced here at meeting convened to review availability of Sports equipments in Educational Institutions across the district.
The district has 43 higher secondary schools, 135 high schools, 435 middle schools and rest are primary schools, the meeting was told. It was also informed that there is an immediate requirement of sports material in the schools.
Addressing the infrastructure deficit issue, the DDC decided that district administration shall provide the necessary sports material to all the schools as per the requirement projected by the Department Of Youth Services and Sports and School Education department. The sports material shall be age and class specific and shall include Sports like cricket, Football, Volleyball, Badminton, Kho-kho, Rope skipping, Wrestling, etc.
The DC impressed upon the officers to encourage the school going students to participate in sports activities for their better mind and body and to earn laurels for themselves. “We are committed to provide the best facilities and sports logistics to our young talents across the district” he said.
The DDC also impressed upon the officers to project their requirements for the smooth conduct of sports events. He stressed on registering maximum number of sports persons and directed the Block level officers to update the office on weekly basis about the activities being undertaken.