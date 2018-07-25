Rajouri admin sets fortnightly targets to retrieve encroached land

‘Around 3100 kanal land to be retrieved in two weeks’
Jammu:
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday set fortnightly targets for removal of encroachment on State and Khacharai Land in different Tehsils of the district.
According to an official, as per the targets fixed here at a meeting of revenue officers, around 3800 Kanal encroached State/Khacharai land will be retrieved in 13 tehsils of the district in next two weeks.
It includes 1100 Kanal in tehsil Rajouri, 150 in Manjakote, 50 in Siot, 100 in Darhal, 400 in Koteranka, 150 in Kalakote, 400 in Nowshera, 200 in Teryath, 500 in Qila Darhal, 100 in Sunderbani, 400 in Khawas, 100 in Beripattan and 150 Kanal in Thanamandi tehsil, the official said.
He said that the meeting also reviewed in detail the achievements under Digital India Land Record Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), writing of Jamabandies, processing of cases under SDRF and SRO-43, implementation of Public Service Guarantee Act, disposal of complaints received on J&K Govt Grievance Cell, Right to Information Act and identification of land for construction of Individual and Community bunkers.
Regarding writing of remaining Jamabadies, the DC asked tehsildars to initiate the writing process within next 20 days. Tehsildars were also impressed upon to forward requisition for stationery to be utilised in writing Jamabandies and implementation of DILRMP. Directions were issued for forwarding SRO-43 pending cases and submission of 90 pending cases under SDRF, mostly from tehsil Thanamandi for further processing.
Later, the official said, the meeting also finalised sites for construction of 21 passenger sheds and equal number of sanitary complexes along major roads in the district to facilitate commuters, tourists and yatris. Tehsildars were directed to provide adequate land for construction of these public utilities.
Present in the meeting were Director Land Surveys and Records Pir Panjal Shoket Hussain Kazmi, ADC Koteranka Shafiq Ahmad, ADC Kalakote Khalid Hussain, ADC Sunderbani Gurmukh Singh, AC Revenue AQ Mir, SDM Thanamandi Afzal Mirza, Tehsildar headquarter Mohd Raiyaz and all tehsildars, added the official.