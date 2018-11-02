Rajouri admin orders probe into PHC Moughla incident

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 01:
Taking cognizance of the video circulated in the social media, regarding issues of scuffle between a Medical Officer posted in PHC Moughla and the attendants of the patients, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Thursday ordered an inquiry through a committee, comprises of the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kalakote and Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Rajouri to bring out true facts in the issue.
According to an official, the DC directed the inquiry committee to submit a detailed factual report within a period of three days, positively, so that action under law could be initiated.
The official said that the video circulated has brought out the breaking of door and manhandling of the Medical Officer by the attendants of the patient over the issue related to his treatment, the official added.
Talat delinks colleges in Leh, Kargil from Kashmir University
Rising Kashmir News
Srinagar, Nov 01: Vice Chancellor, Kashmir University Prof Talat Ahmad, on Thursday also announced to de-link colleges in Leh and Kargil district from Kashmir University and to open sub-offices in each district to conduct exams from paper setting to result making.
According to an official, he said this in a meeting held to address the demands and problems pertaining to higher education in Leh district at DC office Conference Hall, Leh.
The VC said that a new Controller of Examination has been appointed who will ensure the effective functioning of the sub-offices. He urged for cooperation and coordination from the local authority in running the Kashmir Satellite University in Taru by providing basic facilities like buses for commuting to run the campus with good enrollment.
DC Leh Avny Lavasa, SP Leh Sargun Shukla, ADC Moses Kunzang, Councilor Saspol Tsering Wangdus, Councilor Sakti Gyal Wangyal, Councilor Panamik Tsering Sandup, Joint Registrar KU Dr Tanveer A Shah, Controller of Examination Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean Academic Affairs M A Sakaf, Rector M S Sumbli, AC(R) Leh, Xen PDD, Xen Construction Division, Principal EJM College Leh, Principal GDC Nubra, Principal DIET Leh and Asstt Prof Leh Campus were also present in the meeting, the official added.
During the meeting, Councilors and College Principals put forth the long pending demands and apprised him about the problems related to higher education in Leh including de-linking of colleges in Leh from Kashmir University to ensure timely conduct of exams and declaration of results, provision for offline admission in colleges in Leh, to have separate academic calendar for Ladakh, to start new bachelor courses in Leh, early installation of OMR machine.
Principal EJM College Leh demanded to invite staff members from Leh colleges to attend syndicate meeting of University for framing syllabus, non-payment of examination remuneration to college staff and staff engaged at university sub-office and IT section. He also submitted a proposed academic calendar for the running classes and colleges of Ladakh region.
VC, as per the official, announced to start five integrated 5 years courses (3 years Graduation 2 years Masters) in Earth science, English and Tourism on the pattern of Indian Centre of Science and Research. He said that Earth Science will include Geology, Geography and Environment Science and students will even have the provision to leave the course after completing three years of graduation if they wish to move out of Ladakh for Masters Degree.
He added that selective Master courses relevant to the area will also be developed depending on new positions for which he urged Hill Council and local authority to follow up with higher authorities at State level. He informed that the courses have been formulated and shall be implemented soon.
He said that Ladakh has its own unique charm and with the campus properly functioning it will attract students from other parts of India and abroad. He asserted that he is committed to improve the higher education sector in Ladakh and assured personal intervention in the smooth running of the courses and classes.