Rajouri admin finalizes land acquisition rates for 20 projects

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 12:
District administration Rajouri on Friday finalized the land acquisition rates for 20 projects.
According to an official, the decisions were taken at a meeting of collectors chaired by Deputy Commissioner /District collector Mohammad Aijaz Asad.
Threadbare discussions were held on fixing the rates of land under acquisition in various parts of the district for different developmental projects as per the Land Acquisition Act.
A total of 20 cases of land acquisition including 14 pertaining to Rajouri, 1 of AC defense and 03 of Thannamandi and 02 cases of Kotranka were cleared. The meeting approved rates for the land acquisition for upcoming PMGSY, PWD, and GREF, road projects which will provide enhanced road network in the district and also some irrigation and flood control projects which ultimately increase the harvesting area by construction of khuls.
The land rates that have been approved for land acquisition includes the land required for widening of Jammu Poonch road at village Siot , construction of khuls in different villages, construction of roads from Dhandkote to Sokergali at village Ujhan, widening of Rajouri - Darhal road at village Chowkian, construction of road from Husplote to Dhoke at village Batelli ,construction of road from Sara bridge to ShahadraShrief at village Shadhra construction of road from Husplote to Dhoke at village Barhoon.
The land is being acquired for 4 PMGSY roads, 2 PWD roads, 1GREF road, 12 Irrigation khuls of I&FC department and one of PDD, the official added