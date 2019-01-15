Rajouri admin finalizes arrangements for imparting training to Sarpanchs

Riisng Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 14:
District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Monday convened a meeting with the concerned officers to finalize arrangements for imparting training to Sarpanchs in the district.
According to an official, speaking on the occasion, the DDC informed that the training programme would be conducted in four phases. The first phase would be conducted from 15th to 18th of January for Sarpanchs of block Manjakote, Panjgrain and Rajnagar while the 2nd phase will be conducted from 21th to 24th of January for the Sarpanchs of Darhal, Rajouri, Dhangri, Doongi and lamberi.
Besides, the 3rd phase will begin on 28th with culmination on 31th of January for Sarpanchs of Nowshera, Quiladarhal, Sunderbani and Siot and the 4th phase will be held from 4th to 7th of February for Sarpanchs of Khawas, Budhal, and Seri. He said these trainings would help the Sarpanchs to become productive partners in the progress of rural areas of the state.
Pertinently, a total of 312 Sarpanchs would be trained during these training phases at HEM college Rajouri by master trainers, District Panchayat Officer, Rajouri, Dr. Abdul Khabir and Block Development Officer Manjakote, Nawaz Choudhary.
The DDC said this exercise is aimed at ensuring maximum participation of elected representatives in the development projects and in the implementation of developmental schemes of 24 government departments.
Meanwhile, DDC also enquired about the number of panchayat ghars functional and directed the block development officers to provide adequate space to sarpanchs to make panchayats functional. He directed the Block Development Officers to submit the report of panchayat ghars where mutation of land is still pending.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Sher Singh, Chief Planning Officer, Yoginder Katoch, Assistant Commissioner Development, Rajouri, Akhter Qazi, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Mohammad Ashraf, SDM Thanamndi, Mohammad Tanvir, SDM Kalakote, Rajesh Basotra, and all Block Development officers of the district, the official said.