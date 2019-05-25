Rajouri admin bans sale of oil brand in Rajouri

May 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Additional Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Court of Adjudicating Officer Rajouri, Sher Singh, on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 1,14000 on seven firms for violation of Food Safety and Standard Act.

As per an official, an official team, constituted in this regard, inspected various outlets in the district wherein they found substandard services and consumables in unhygienic condition being provided to the people.

Consequently, the erring traders were booked and fined by the Adjudicating Officer under various sections of Food Safety & Standard Act. The booked defaulters’ brands were imposed a fine worth Rs. 40000 each while Rs.20000 fine was imposed on another toffee brand.

During the inspection, the team also lifted several samples for quality check at Public Health Laboratory Jammu. Meanwhile, the Gokul oil brand has been now banned in the Rajouri district after confirmation from the testing laboratory for being not in conformity with the set government norms in this regard. Besides, Haldiram was imposed fine under section 52 of FSSA as misbranded while the Gokul oil was imposed fine under section 51 of FSSA as sub standard.

According to a spokesperson of district administration, it was informed that such sample testing of various consumables shall continue so that hygienic and pure edibles and products of best quality could be made available in the market, the official added.