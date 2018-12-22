Rajnath’s statement on JRL is misreading of Kashmir situation: Soz

AgenciesSrinagar
Alleging that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on separatists was misreading of the situation in Kashmir, senior Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz on Saturday said that the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) could help the process of a purposeful dialogue.
In a statement here on Saturday noon, former union minister Prof Soz said “I wonder how Government of India will succeed in resolving the crisis in Kashmir when senior BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh say that the separatists – a reference to JRL - do not lose any occasion to fan ‘anti India sentiment’. This is misreading of the situation in Kashmir”.
In fact, the JRL constitutes a nucleus that could help the process of a purposeful dialogue, he said.
[UNI]