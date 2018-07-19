Rajnath's remark on mob lynching not satisfactory: Cong

AgenciesNew Delhi
The Congress on Thursday expressed disagreement over Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on mob lynching and said that it was "not satisfactory".
"The Home Minister's statement in Lok Sabha on mob lynching was at all, that is why we staged a walkout from the house. This is not a game of ping pong that states and Centre keep shifting responsibilities," Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said.
Earlier today, Rajnath, while speaking in Lok Sabha on mob lynching incidents put the onus of maintaining law and order on the state governments.
Following the Home Minister's statement, the Congress which has been protesting against the BJP on the matter staged a walkout from the lower house.
Rajnath also said that the Centre has directed social media sites to regulate norms accordingly to curb the issue.
"These are unfortunate incidents. We had issued an advisory on this recently, and one in 2016 also. Social media being used to spread fake news and rumours is also a reason. We have asked social sites for regulation," he said.