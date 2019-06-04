About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 04, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Rajnath visits Siachen, praises troops

Two days after taking charge as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on Monday visited Siachen, the world's highest battle field, where he interacted with troops and stressed that the government will fulfil their requirements on priority basis.
Singh, who was accompanied by Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Ranbir Singh, saluted the valour of the troops guarding the border beyond the heights of 12,000 ft and said he will personally send a thank you note to their parents for letting them serve the nation.
The defence minister also paid tributes to the troops killed in the Siachen and noted that more than 1,100 army men have made the supreme sacrifice defending the Siachen Glacier.
“I am proud of all Army personnel serving in Siachen who are leaving no stone unturned to defend our motherland. I am also proud of their parents who have sent their children to serve the Nation by joining the Armed Forces. I will personally send a Thank You note to them," Singh, who was on his first visit outside Delhi after being appointed Defence Minister, said addressing the soldiers.
Singh said the government is fully aware of all operational and administrative requirements for optimal functioning at Siachen Glacier and "will fully support efforts to fulfil the requirements on priority for our brave Siachen Warriors".
The Defence Minister, who interacted with troops over tea, praised the tenacious resolve and unstinting commitment of the personnel for maintaining the sanctity of the national borders and ensuring utmost safety of fellow countrymen.
"The army men in Siachen are performing their duty with great courage and fortitude even in extreme conditions and treacherous terrain. I salute their vigour and valour," the Defence Minister said.
The Siachen Glacier in the Karakorum range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds. Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

 

 

Latest News

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

Jun 03 | Agencies
Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Jun 03 | Agencies
JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

Jun 03 | Agencies
SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Jun 03 | Agencies
Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Jun 03 | Agencies
Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Jun 03 | Agencies
Charisharief woman

Charisharief woman's body exhumed for examination

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Jun 03 | PTI
Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam

Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam's Tarigam

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Jun 03 | Umar Raina
Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Car bombing kills 17 in Syria

Car bombing kills 17 in Syria's Azaz: monitor

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

Jun 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 04, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Rajnath visits Siachen, praises troops

              

Two days after taking charge as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on Monday visited Siachen, the world's highest battle field, where he interacted with troops and stressed that the government will fulfil their requirements on priority basis.
Singh, who was accompanied by Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Ranbir Singh, saluted the valour of the troops guarding the border beyond the heights of 12,000 ft and said he will personally send a thank you note to their parents for letting them serve the nation.
The defence minister also paid tributes to the troops killed in the Siachen and noted that more than 1,100 army men have made the supreme sacrifice defending the Siachen Glacier.
“I am proud of all Army personnel serving in Siachen who are leaving no stone unturned to defend our motherland. I am also proud of their parents who have sent their children to serve the Nation by joining the Armed Forces. I will personally send a Thank You note to them," Singh, who was on his first visit outside Delhi after being appointed Defence Minister, said addressing the soldiers.
Singh said the government is fully aware of all operational and administrative requirements for optimal functioning at Siachen Glacier and "will fully support efforts to fulfil the requirements on priority for our brave Siachen Warriors".
The Defence Minister, who interacted with troops over tea, praised the tenacious resolve and unstinting commitment of the personnel for maintaining the sanctity of the national borders and ensuring utmost safety of fellow countrymen.
"The army men in Siachen are performing their duty with great courage and fortitude even in extreme conditions and treacherous terrain. I salute their vigour and valour," the Defence Minister said.
The Siachen Glacier in the Karakorum range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds. Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;