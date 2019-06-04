Rajnath visits Siachen, praises troops

June 04, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Two days after taking charge as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on Monday visited Siachen, the world's highest battle field, where he interacted with troops and stressed that the government will fulfil their requirements on priority basis.

Singh, who was accompanied by Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Ranbir Singh, saluted the valour of the troops guarding the border beyond the heights of 12,000 ft and said he will personally send a thank you note to their parents for letting them serve the nation.

The defence minister also paid tributes to the troops killed in the Siachen and noted that more than 1,100 army men have made the supreme sacrifice defending the Siachen Glacier.

“I am proud of all Army personnel serving in Siachen who are leaving no stone unturned to defend our motherland. I am also proud of their parents who have sent their children to serve the Nation by joining the Armed Forces. I will personally send a Thank You note to them," Singh, who was on his first visit outside Delhi after being appointed Defence Minister, said addressing the soldiers.

Singh said the government is fully aware of all operational and administrative requirements for optimal functioning at Siachen Glacier and "will fully support efforts to fulfil the requirements on priority for our brave Siachen Warriors".

The Defence Minister, who interacted with troops over tea, praised the tenacious resolve and unstinting commitment of the personnel for maintaining the sanctity of the national borders and ensuring utmost safety of fellow countrymen.

"The army men in Siachen are performing their duty with great courage and fortitude even in extreme conditions and treacherous terrain. I salute their vigour and valour," the Defence Minister said.

The Siachen Glacier in the Karakorum range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds. Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.