Rajnath to talk to JK CM on unilateral ceasefire appeal

PTI

Lucknow, May 10:

 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said while he had not been directly apprised of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's appeal for a unilateral ceasefire during Ramzan, he will talk to her about it.
"I have not held direct talks with her on the issue but I have got this information...I will talk to her after going to New Delhi," Singh told reporters at the sidelines of an event organised by the BSF on the outskirts of the state capital.
He was asked to comment on J&K chief minister's appeal to the Government of India (GoI) to consider a unilateral ceasefire starting from Ramzan in mid-May till the completion of the Amarnath Yatra in August.
To a question on a tourist from Chennai being killed in stone pelting in Kashmir, Singh said it was "most unfortunate. The incident of a tourist dying due to stone pelting is most unfortunate...everyone is condemning it".

 

 

