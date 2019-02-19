Rajnath to launch pan-India number 112 for women safety

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will launch Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) in 16 states and Union territories for women safety from New Delhi today.
The states include Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir. The service has already been launched in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland.
Persons in distress can dial a pan-India number: 112. Under this system, all the states have to set up a dedicated Emergency Response Centre (ERC).
A citizen may press the power button on a smartphone thrice quickly to activate a panic call to ERC.
The Ministry said, in case of a feature phone, long press on number 5 or 9 on the phone keypad will activate the panic call. The ERCs are connected to District Command Centres and the Emergency Response Vehicles, and assistance to victims is facilitated through them.
The Home Minister will also launch two portals - Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences and Safe City Implementation Monitoring Portal.