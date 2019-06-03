Rajnath to chair crucial security meet at BB Cant

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To visit Siachen glacier, meet troops

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to arrive in Kashmir to visit Siachen and to chair a crucial security meet in Srinagar.

Sources said Rajnath would first visit Siachen and meet troops at the LoC and later meet top Army officials at the Badami Bagh Cantonment where GoC K J S Dhillon would receive him.

“Yes the Defence Minister will visit BB Cantonment and take a detailed review,” a local news gathering agency KNO quoted a top defence official as saying. “It will be the first meet to be chaired by Rajnath as the defence minister.”

Soon after taking charge as Defence Minister Saturday noon, Singh held a meeting with the top military brass including the Army Chief General, Bipin Rawat; Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and the newly-appointed Navy Chief Karambir Singh.

During the meeting, Singh asked the Defence Ministry officers to prepare detailed presentations on all divisions and departments under him and set time-bound targets to achieve the desired outcome.

“Assumed charge as the Raksha Mantri today. The MoD officials gave a presentation on the functioning of the Ministry. I have instructed the officers to prepare detailed presentations on all Divisions and set time-bound targets to achieve the desired outcome,” he tweeted.

Defence is a new domain for Rajnath, and his political heft would be required to guide his ministry, which requires close coordination with Home, Finance and Foreign ministries as well as the office of the National Security Advisor.

With political heavyweight Amit Shah as Home Minister and S Jaishankar as the External Affairs Minister, Rajnath would have to establish working equations with them.