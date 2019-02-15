About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rajnath takes stock of situation; likely to visit JK today

Published at February 15, 2019 12:06 AM 0Comment(s)498views


Rajnath takes stock of situation; likely to visit JK today

Press Trust of India

New Delhi, Feb 14:

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and took stock of the situation in the state after the deadly attack on a CRPF convoy by militants, officials said.
He also cancelled all his political engagements in Bihar Friday and is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir.
He called up the governor, who apprised him about the prevailing situation in the state. Singh also spoke to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director General of CRPF R R Bhatnagar and gave them necessary instructions, a home ministry official said.
The ministry is also closely monitoring the situation.
In a tweet, Singh said, "Today's dastardly attack on CRPF in Pulwama (J&K) is extremely painful and disturbing. I bow to each and every CRPF jawan who has sacrificed his life in service to the nation. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top