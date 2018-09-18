Rajnath Singh inaugurates India’s first ‘Smart Border Fencing’ project in Jammu

Says technology to be used at all vulnerable points along IB
Says technology to be used at all vulnerable points along IB
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 17:
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated two “Smart Fence” pilot projects along Indo-Pak International Border here at BSF Headquarters.
According to an official, the projects have been envisaged under the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) programme, which entails deploying laser-activated fences and technology-enabled barriers to plug vulnerable gaps along the border.
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly Dr Nirmal Singh, Members of Parliament Shamsher Singh Manhas and Jugal Kishore Sharma, Legislators Kavinder Gupta and Bali Bhagat, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Director General Police, Dilbag Singh, Principal Secretary Planning Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu, SDS Jamwal and other senior officers were also present on the occasion, the official said.
Later addressing a press conference, the Union Home Minister said that the new fence will have a multi-tier security ring comprising an alarm to alert security force personnel in case of any infiltration bid or attempt. He further said that smart fencing along the borders is a high-end technological solution devised to address the security issues.
The CIBMS will reduce regular troops patrolling system to a quick reaction team pattern where security forces can strike after notice of a blip of infiltration on their surveillance radars, the Minister added.
The Union Minister further informed that BSF has identified vulnerable locations on 2026 km stretch of border and the CIBMS would be installed on all these locations in a phased manner.
Singh said that the border security is the top most priority and government has taken numerous initiatives to make the borders of the country perfectly secure.
He said that the implementation of the CIBMS will help in reducing the casualties of security forces and also the stress level among them.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister planted sapling and participated in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and administered Swachhta pledge to BSF officers, jawans and students.
Earlier, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh accompanied by MoS Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh were received at technical airport by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Special DG BSF S.S Deswal, ADG BSF Western Command K N Choubey, DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh, ADG CRPF VSK Kaumudi, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Sharma, IGP Jammu Dr S D Singh Jamwal and other senior functionaries of civil and police administration, the official added.