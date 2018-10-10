About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rajnath Singh calls for specialization in policing

Published at October 10, 2018 10:20 AM 0Comment(s)1011views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing Indian Police Service probationers of the 2017 batch in New called for specialization in policing to provide world class services to the people. Singh said that law enforcement agencies should stress upon the need to give special training to police officers as per their area of interest to enhance professional skills and capabilities.

 Exhorting the young police officers to adapt themselves to the rapid changes in technology and the threats posed by cyber crimes, the Union home minister said, “emerging law and order challenges such as hi-tech crimes, terrorism and Left Wing Extremism are of diverse nature, which calls for quick and decisive responses and require expertise.”

[Representational pic]

