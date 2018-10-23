Rajnath Singh arrives in Srinagar to review security situation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived here on Tuesday to review the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Kashmir Valley and along the India-Pakistan border, a top official said.
“Heading to Srinagar on a day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Shall review the security situation and important initiatives taken in the state,” the Minister tweeted before leaving Delhi the national capital.
Besides chairing a high-level security review meeting, Singh would also be interacting with some political delegations.
He would meet Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhawan along with senior officials from civil administration, police and security forces and assess the prevailing situation in the state.