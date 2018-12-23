Rajnath says India most tolerant country in world

Press Trust of IndiaLucknow
Rebuffing allegations that intolerance was rising in the country, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Sunday no nation in the world was as tolerant as India.
Singh made the remarks two days after actor Naseeruddin Shah had expressed concern over "intolerance" in the country while referring to the killing of a policeman in a mob violence, triggered by alleged cow slaughter, in Bulandshahr earlier this month.
Singh, who was here to attend the 114th foundation day of King George's Medical University (KGMU), told reporters, "The tolerance that exists in India, I don't think can be found in any corner of the world."
"India is the only country in the world where people from various prominent religions co-exist peacefully... They have contributed in making India empowered, self-reliant and prosperous and will continue to do so," he added.
The veteran actor had Friday said that the death of a cow was being given importance over killing of a policeman in the violence.