About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 09, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Rajnath rules out highway ban rollback

‘No option but to abolish Art 370, Art 35-A if someone talks about separate PM for JK’

 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said there would be no option with the government other than abolishing articles 370 and 35A related to special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the Constitution if there is a demand for a separate Prime Minister for the state.
Addressing a BJP election rally here, Rajnath asked the Congress to clarify its stand whether or not it supports the demand and said "such things" must be stopped.
"Someone who has been chief minister for a long time has said that there should be a Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. If someone talks like that, we will have no option other than abolishing Article 370 and Article 35A," the minister said.
Singh said Congress must make it clear whether it accepts that the country should have two prime ministers.
"Such things can not go on and on. It has to be stopped," he said
On militancy, the minister said a befitting reply would be given to those who take up arms. "If someone takes up arms, we can go to whatever extent required to give them a befitting reply," Singh said.
He said the country is now in the "strong hands" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The home minister said the Government of India (GoI) was ready for talks but those who are raising the Kashmir issue were not interested in any dialogue.
Singh said considering the future of the children of Jammu and Kashmir, "we have forgiven 8,000 first time stone pelters but some people continue to instigate the stone pelters".
"These are the biggest criminals," he said.
The home minister said Jammu and Kashmir has not been ruled by "outsiders" but by political parties like NC, PDP or Congress for long.
Singh also highlighted the development works undertaken by the NDA government in Jammu and Kashmir.
"We have given highest assistance to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
The Home Minister ruled out any rollback of the decision to restrict civilian traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway twice a week for safe movement of forces convoys.
“Keeping in view the security of our forces and nation, we won't succumb to any pressure and will not roll back the decision. I am sure that this must have reached to the quarters concerned and they should now stop making hue and cry over this," he said referring to the criticism of the decision to ban civilian traffic on Wednesday and Sundays on the highway till May 31.
"What happened in Pulwama on February 14 when a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy killing 40 CRPF personnel? They were here to safeguard the people of the state after leaving their homes,” he said.
On air strikes in Pakistan on February 26, Singh said the mission was carried out to wipe out the “terrorist training camp without attacking Pakistan Army or hurting any citizen of the neighbouring country, guided by the spirit of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who used to say that friends can be changed but not neighbours.”
"We will continue to adopt zero tolerance against terrorism and extremism and a secure India will lead to more determined India. For us, nation always comes first," he said.
Without naming National Conference and PDP, he said the state had become a den of corruption under their rule.
"There are some people who are creating new problems to confuse the people and speak against the government. The youths of the state are intelligent but what is happening in the state," he said.
He said those who consider themselves 'messiah' of Jammu and Kashmir are only looking after their political interests and not thinking about the future of the youths.
He said they have no answers and are misleading people of the state by raking up different issues. "They can confuse anyone but I, as home minister of the country, have taken a pledge that we will not allow it to continue like that. Let us see what happens."

 

 

 

Latest News

Army

Army 'No' to JK govt order on plying convoys only on Sunday and Wednes ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

Apr 08 | Agencies
Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Apr 08 | Agencies
Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for

Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for 'freedom' for people of JK: F ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Apr 08 | PTI/AFP
Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Apr 08 | Javid Sofi
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
11 officials suspended for

11 officials suspended for 'violating' ECI guidelines in Kupwara

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 09, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Rajnath rules out highway ban rollback

‘No option but to abolish Art 370, Art 35-A if someone talks about separate PM for JK’

              

 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Monday said there would be no option with the government other than abolishing articles 370 and 35A related to special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the Constitution if there is a demand for a separate Prime Minister for the state.
Addressing a BJP election rally here, Rajnath asked the Congress to clarify its stand whether or not it supports the demand and said "such things" must be stopped.
"Someone who has been chief minister for a long time has said that there should be a Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. If someone talks like that, we will have no option other than abolishing Article 370 and Article 35A," the minister said.
Singh said Congress must make it clear whether it accepts that the country should have two prime ministers.
"Such things can not go on and on. It has to be stopped," he said
On militancy, the minister said a befitting reply would be given to those who take up arms. "If someone takes up arms, we can go to whatever extent required to give them a befitting reply," Singh said.
He said the country is now in the "strong hands" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The home minister said the Government of India (GoI) was ready for talks but those who are raising the Kashmir issue were not interested in any dialogue.
Singh said considering the future of the children of Jammu and Kashmir, "we have forgiven 8,000 first time stone pelters but some people continue to instigate the stone pelters".
"These are the biggest criminals," he said.
The home minister said Jammu and Kashmir has not been ruled by "outsiders" but by political parties like NC, PDP or Congress for long.
Singh also highlighted the development works undertaken by the NDA government in Jammu and Kashmir.
"We have given highest assistance to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
The Home Minister ruled out any rollback of the decision to restrict civilian traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway twice a week for safe movement of forces convoys.
“Keeping in view the security of our forces and nation, we won't succumb to any pressure and will not roll back the decision. I am sure that this must have reached to the quarters concerned and they should now stop making hue and cry over this," he said referring to the criticism of the decision to ban civilian traffic on Wednesday and Sundays on the highway till May 31.
"What happened in Pulwama on February 14 when a suicide bomber attacked a CRPF convoy killing 40 CRPF personnel? They were here to safeguard the people of the state after leaving their homes,” he said.
On air strikes in Pakistan on February 26, Singh said the mission was carried out to wipe out the “terrorist training camp without attacking Pakistan Army or hurting any citizen of the neighbouring country, guided by the spirit of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who used to say that friends can be changed but not neighbours.”
"We will continue to adopt zero tolerance against terrorism and extremism and a secure India will lead to more determined India. For us, nation always comes first," he said.
Without naming National Conference and PDP, he said the state had become a den of corruption under their rule.
"There are some people who are creating new problems to confuse the people and speak against the government. The youths of the state are intelligent but what is happening in the state," he said.
He said those who consider themselves 'messiah' of Jammu and Kashmir are only looking after their political interests and not thinking about the future of the youths.
He said they have no answers and are misleading people of the state by raking up different issues. "They can confuse anyone but I, as home minister of the country, have taken a pledge that we will not allow it to continue like that. Let us see what happens."

 

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;