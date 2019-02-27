Rajnath reviews security situation in India

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday reviewed the security situation in India, especially along the border with Pakistan, a day after Indian fighter jets bombed the biggest camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in that country, officials said.
During the meeting, attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among others, a detailed presentation was given about the security situation in India and steps taken to ensure peace in all sensitive places.
Singh directed the officials to ensure the Border Security Force, which guards the India-Pakistan border continues to remain on highest level of alertness so that any misadventure from across the border could be foiled, a home ministry official said.
Those who attended the meeting include Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain.
In an air strike that lasted less than two minutes, India claimed to have damaged Jaish-e-Mohammed's training camp in Pakistan early Tuesday, killing militants and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack, officials said.
The pre-dawn operation described as "non-military" and "preemptive" struck a five-star resort style camp on a hilltop forest that provided a dozen Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force(IAF) with a "sitting duck target" and caught the militants in their sleep, sources said.
The strike is the first by the IAF inside Pakistan after the 1971 war.
(File photo)