Rajnath promises social media data mining, face recognition tools for troops

Says Govt planning laser-fencing of borders in Jammu
Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Sep 06:
Security agencies are trying to obtain new software and improved face-recognition technology to enable themselves to dig deeper into social media about a criminal whose record is unavailable in police database, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Thursday.
Singh said cybercrimes were posing a “big challenge” to the security establishment.
He said security agencies had detected that militants were using the "dark internet" to recruit operatives and to "sell and purchase confidential information by big criminals."
He said hence, for the first time, they had created a cyber-security division in the home ministry.
Inaugurating a three-day Defence and Homeland Security Expo and Conference 2018, organised by the PHD Chamber, Singh said the utility of drones in ensuring security has been found to be necessary and Government of India would soon bring out a policy on their comprehensive usage in the country.
"I am fully confident that drones will be very useful for our forces. I have seen their capabilities and utility in the conduct of anti-naxal operations," he said.
The home minister also talked about the "new tech-edge" that the country's security agencies were looking to procure.
"We can track criminals through the CCTV cameras. But at times, it is very difficult to identify and recognise them. We are trying that face recognition technology is better improved so that if a criminal is not identified by CCTV cameras, there should be a technology to get his face recognised. This is what we are trying.
"We are also trying that if there is no information about them (criminals) in the CCTNS (crime and criminal tracking network system), we should have such software that can dig into the social media network and collate information about such elements," the home minister said.
Singh said apart from these challenges faced by security agencies and forces under his ministry's command, ensuring effective security of India's over 15,000 km land border and more than 7000 km sea border was also very essential.
He said he would soon inaugurate a pilot project for laser-fencing border security in Jammu.
"We are testing similar laser fences, radars and non-physical barriers at other border locations in Jammu Kashmir, Gujarat and Assam. The country's borders need to be effectively secured," the home minister said.
Lauding the forces and agencies, he said it was an achievement that there had "not been even one major incident of terrorism in the country" in the past four years of the BJP-led government at New Delhi.
“Organised crime and terrorism are the biggest challenges for us... We know that these elements are using new technology and sophisticated weapons.
"That is why, technical upgrade and modernisation of the central and state police forces is necessary and these two should go together," he said.
Singh said his ministry has simplified the purchasing procedures for equipment, weapons and gadgets for the forces and "now it is a two-tier system as compared to the previous three-tier task."
"If it requires that we will have to delegate more financial powers to the chiefs of the forces, we will do that too," Singh said.
He assured that the CCTNS, a comprehensive national computer-based police database, will be "effectively launched" across the country.
At the conclusion of his speech, the home minister promised the defence manufacturing industry he will soon hold discussions with Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu about difficulties faced by them in obtaining production licenses.
"I will see to it that it is simplified and streamlined," he said. PTI