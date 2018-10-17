Rajnath asks troops not to fire at Pak

Press Trust of IndiaAmaravati, Oct 16:
Accusing Pakistan of trying to destablise India by sending militants across the border, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked not to fire first, but to retaliate without counting the bullets, if provoked.
"It (Pakistan) is our neighbour, so don't fire first. But if even one bullet comes from that side, then don’t take count of the bullets (fired in retaliation)," he said in his directive to the Armed forces.
Addressing a public meeting at Guntur, Singh said Pakistan has not been desisting from sending terrorists into the country but India was taking 'swift action' against terrorism.
"Pakistan is trying to destabilise us by sending militants. But I would like to compliment our Army men, forces and Jammu and Kashmir police. All three are acting in mutual coordination and are engaged in wiping out militants daily and are succeeding," he said.