Rajindra’s words deserve GoI’s immediate attention: Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsHandwara, Dec 25:
Appealing New Delhi to learn lessons from the advice given by former Director General of Police K. Rajendra Kumar, AIP President Er. Rasheed has said that withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan should truly be a wakeup call for New Delhi.
While addressing party workers at Lachampora, Handwara on Tuesday Rasheed said, “K Rajindra Kumar's word of advice is like a confession of truth like better late than never. Who doesn’t know that Rajindra in his tenure as JK police chief claimed on more than one occasions that J&K has been made militancy free and now his words that ‘withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan will have serious consequences on J&K’ do mean a lot and deserve sincere analysis and attention.”
AIP President said, “His (Rajindra’s) words are the confession of the fact that wars are never won be in Afghanistan or in Kashmir. It is natural that if the US has been compelled to leave Pakistan for whatsoever reasons, not only militant outfits but everyone who believes in Justice would expect its positive implications on Kashmir. It is high time for New Delhi to give up arrogance and false claims and come forward with sincere efforts to resolve the seventy-year long political dispute which has claimed six lack lives since 1947 and has become a nuclear flash point between India and Pakistan.”
He said that If Americans, despite being such a strong super power, could not conquer Afghanistan, how is it possible for New Delhi to find a military solution to an internationally
Rasheed appealed New Delhi and Islamabad to cool their tempers and learn lessons from what has been happening in Afghanistan and reiterated that the genuine right to self-determination for Kashmiris cannot be suppressed just by ignoring the ground reality and “misleading the world community.”