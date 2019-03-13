Rajbagh youth booked under PSA, shifted to Jammu jail

March 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Authorities have booked a youth under Public Safety Act (PSA) from Srinagar and shifted him to Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu on Tuesday.

An official said Hashim Farooq Mir of Ikhrajpora, Srinagar was shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail on Tuesday afternoon after he was arrested by police around fortnight ago and was later lodged in central jail Srinagar.

On Monday, Hashim was brought to police station Rajbagh and later shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu jail under PSA (vide number DMS/PSA/2019/47 dated 11/03/2019). (GNS)