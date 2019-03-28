Rajbagh residents welfare body appeals SMC, PDD

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rajbagh Residents Welfare has appealed Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the Power Development Department to improve services in the area.

The residents association headed by Iqbal Tramboo held a meeting with office bearers including Rafiq Zargar, Farhan Kitab, Altaf, Amjad, Eeshtiaq Guroo, Eshtiaq Kar where it was resolved that the SMC was not giving proper sanitation services in the area.

The residents also said that the PDD has failed to provide a helpline number for the area for emergency issues with regard to repairs in the power system. “The low lying and messy transmission wires are also a serious issue,” the locals said. They also demanded installation of streetlights in the area.