July 18, 2019 | Agencies

Rajasthan resident drowns in river Lidder at Pahalgam

 

A resident of Rajasthan drowned in river Lidder at Pahalgam in south Kashmir district of Anantnag, official sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that a 25-year-old Ashesh Kumar, son of Santosh Kumar, resident of Khairthal, Rajasthan was drowned while taking bath in river Lidder. However, those present in the area immediately jumped into the river but could not save him.

Later, his body was retrieved, they said.

;